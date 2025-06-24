One Piece May Have Just Rendered Sanji Useless Going Forward

One Piece Chapter 1152, the latest installment, proved to be a highly impactful issue, packed with revelations that are shaping the direction of the arc moving forward. While Shanks’ left arm tattoo and the flashback involving Harold and Loki stand out as the chapter’s key highlights, it also includes crucial details likely to aid the Straw Hats in their battle against the new threat, the God’s Knights. Since their rampage in Elbaf began, the God’s Knights have appeared virtually immortal, seemingly unaffected by any attack, until Scopper Gaban entered the scene and brutally wounded Saint Sommers, subduing him temporarily.

With Gaban ultimately forced to withdraw and fatefully crossing paths with the Straw Hats’ monster trio, it became clear that he would impart critical knowledge to help them stop the God’s Knights and protect Elbaf. One Piece Chapter 1152, titled “A Horrible Day,” delivered exactly that through a brief but telling statement from Gaban. He advised Luffy to pay close attention to how he uses his Color of the Supreme King Haki in battle against these enemies, confirming that Conqueror’s Haki is a necessary requirement to fight them. Since Sanji lacks this ability, it suggests he may not be of much help moving forward, at least against major threats like the God’s Knights.

Sanji Lacks the Basic Requirement to Fight the Major Upcoming Villains

The latest chapter confirmed that Zoro possesses Conqueror’s Haki, hilariously revealing that he had been unaware of it until now. Gaban’s remark that this Haki is only truly effective when used consciously suggests that Zoro’s strength is set to increase even further. In contrast, the chapter does not indicate that Sanji has this ability. When Sanji directly asks Gaban if he possesses Conqueror’s Haki, he is ignored, a subtle but clear confirmation that he currently does not have it. Given that this Haki is now established as a requirement to defeat the God’s Knights, Sanji’s involvement in the battle, regardless of his efforts, will likely prove ineffective, as conventional attacks will not be enough to subdue them.

This is a significant detail, and unless Eiichiro Oda has plans to power Sanji up, he may become irrelevant in future major battles involving such enemies. Since there’s a remote possibility that Loki could join the Straw Hats, he may officially replace Sanji in the monster trio. However, that outcome seems unlikely as historically, Sanji has consistently been part of the top three fighters tasked with taking down major threats, which fans have come to adore, suggesting Oda might have plans for a unique upgrade for him after all. Sanji may need to unlock other dormant genetic enhancements from his childhood, just as he did in Wano, or perhaps Gaban, given their similar personalities, could end up teaching him how to wield Conqueror’s Haki. However, until that happens, Sanji remains sidelined and is likely to stay that way in the upcoming conflict, potentially opening the door for Loki to stand alongside Luffy and Zoro.

One Piece is available to read on Viz Media and Manga Plus.