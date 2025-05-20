One Piece Shares First Look at Saturn’s Frightening True Power

One Piece’s Egghead Arc is paving the way for the Final Saga in the best way possible with not only interesting new revelations about Sun God Nika but also with the introduction of all-new antagonists in the form of the Five Elders. Though the Five Elders have made multiple appearances in the series so far, the Egghead Arc is finally bringing these enigmatic five figures to the spotlight, starting with St. Saturn, who is already causing quite a storm on Egghead Island. After spending much of the series in the shadows, One Piece has finally revealed a glimpse of St. Saturn’s true powers, cementing him and the Five Elders as the penultimate villains of One Piece after Imu.

Besides kicking off Kuma’s flashback, Episode 1129 of One Piece also gives fans a glimpse of St. Saturn in action, revealing more of his terrifying skill set. The episode sees St. Saturn use an eye beam ability of sorts to attack Bonney and Sanji, which he previously also used against a Marine in Episode 1128 upon arriving on Egghead. St. Saturn also displays the frightening ability to freeze Sanji, Franky, Vegapunk, and the rest in place using a mysterious aura he emits. All that said, easily the most frightening ability that St. Saturn uses in the latest episode is his extreme regeneration, which allows him to instantly heal from the stab wound that Bonney inflicted on him. All this goes to show that St. Saturn could prove to be a very troublesome opponent on Egghead and could single-handedly doom the Straw Hats’ plan to escape with Vegapunk.

One Piece Teases St. Saturn Will Be a Tougher Opponent Than Fans Anticipated

Despite having the appearance of a frail old man, like many of the other Five Elders, St. Saturn is quickly proving to to a serious threat. His presence on the island has already overridden the chain of command over the Pacifista, and as if his demonic transformation weren’t frightening enough already, Episode 1129 gives him even more terrifying powers. With Luffy all worn out from using Gear Five against Kizaru, there isn’t anyone who can currently stand up to St. Saturn, making the situation on Egghead quite dire for the time being.

Furthermore, as seen in Episode 1119 when Sabo snuck into Mariejois, the rest of the Five Elders, including Imu, also possess similar terrifying transformations. If so, they may even have similar powers of regeneration and other terrifying abilities like St. Saturn. While Luffy is out of action for now, a battle between him and St. Saturn on Egghead is all but inevitable and if Luffy fails to deal with St. Saturn even with Gear Five, this could bode ill for the Final Saga should he truly have to face the Five Elders and Imu at the end of One Piece.

