Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 Finally Reveals Their Tony Tony Chopper

Netflix’s One Piece has officially revealed their Tony Tony Chopper ahead of Season 2! Netflix’s One Piece first made its debut with Netflix not long ago, and was such a massive hit that it was quickly announced to be getting a second season. When that season was confirmed to be in the works, series creator Eiichiro Oda shared a special message with fans teasing the next major addition to the Straw Hat crew, Chopper, who serves as the ship’s doctor. There are many questions from fans as to how the series will pull off a talking reindeer, but we’ve taken one big step forward to the answers.

Following a tease from series creator Eiichiro Oda when production first began about more of the cast being revealed for Netflix’s One Piece Season 2, the creator also confirmed the arcs that will be seen in the coming episodes as well. The biggest of which is Drum Island, which is where fans will get to meet the next major addition to the crew, Chopper, for the first time in a much larger story. To get ready for Chopper’s debut, Netflix has finally revealed how the big addition will look in the new episodes.

Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 – Everything We Know So Far

One Piece Season 2 is now in production for a release with Netflix, but has yet to confirm a release date or window as of the time of this publication. In a previous message to fans during the start of production, Oda confirmed that the new episodes will be tackling the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from the original manga. These are the first few arcs of the Grand Line phase of the series, and it means Luffy and the others are about to meet a lot of unique friends and foes heading into the future of the live-action series.

Chopper’s casting is only the most recent of the newest additions to the cast for the new episodes as well with previous confirmations including Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Clive Russell as Crocus, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Cobra Nefertari, Charitha Chandran as Vivi Nefertari, Lera Abova as Nico Robin, and Joe Manganiello as Sir Crocodile.

One Piece: Who Is Chopper?

Chopper is one of the most important new additions to the cast in One Piece Season 2, and its future overall. Just like Oda teased when Season 2 of the live action series was first announced to be in production, the Straw Hats were about to get a new addition to the crew. And that’s Chopper. Without spoiling too much for fans looking ahead to the new season, and might not be fully aware of Chopper’s role in it all, Chopper is introduced during the Drum Island arc of the series (alongside Katey Sagal’s Dr. Kureha) and makes a big impact on Luffy and the Straw Hats.

Chopper’s new addition to the series also marks a big turning point for the Netflix production. He’s an entirely unique kind of creature that’s not limited to just the form he is initially debuted in. Chopper’s a big part of the series going forward, and now we know who’s joining the Straw Hats along for the long ride ahead for as long as this live-action series goes with Netflix.