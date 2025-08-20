One Piece Teases Another Shockingly Dark Backstory

Just when fans were beginning to recover from the brick to the face that was Loki’s backstory, One Piece has teased yet another dark backstory on the horizon, and this one could unexpectedly belong to Shakky. One Piece’s Elbaf Arc is finally diving into the history and legacy of Rocks and his legendary crew, which is seemingly inextricably linked to Elbaf and the mystery of Harald’s murder. The latest chapters have been setting the stage for a potential big reveal for quite some time, which includes introducing fans to other prominent pirates of the era such as Shakuyaku and the gorgeous Kuja Pirates.

That said, while it may seem like the Elbaf Arc’s flashback has been losing sight of its main goal, Shakuyaku may just end up being far more crucial to the flashback and what’s to come than fans thought. One Piece’s newest chapter even subtly hints that Shakky could be indirectly responsible for the God Valley Incident, which is where the secret tragedy of her character may lie.

One Piece Teases Shakky’s Potential Dark Past

In Chapter 1157 of One Piece, fans learn that Shakky stepped down as the captain of the Kuja Pirates and went on to open a bar on Pirate Island, eventually coming to be known as the island’s “irreplaceable treasure.” The chapter also hints at this treasure being stolen, calling back to the curious interaction between Kong and Garp during the God Valley flashback from the Egghead Arc wherein the latter implied that the Rocks Pirates’ arrival on God Valley was due to the Marines or the Celestial Dragons taking Fullalead’s treasure, and that they had naturally come to take it back.

Given the Native Hunting Competition being held on God Valley and Shakky being renowned for her beauty, the overall implication is that Shakky, much like Ginny, caught the eye of a Celestial Dragon and was then enslaved and forced to be said Celestial Dragon’s wife. As a slave, Ginny may have then been taken to God Valley to partake in the contest. Thus, Roger and Rocks possibly went to God Valley to save Shakky. Ginny’s backstory is already one of the most heartbreaking ones in all of One Piece alongside Kuma’s, and knowing what monsters the World Nobles can be, it is unfortunately very believable that Ginny wasn’t the first or the only one to suffer such a fate.

As one of the former empresses of Amazon Lily, Shakky’s story would also draw interesting parallels to Boa Hancock if true. It would also add a whole new level of depth and meaning to her decision to open her second bar at Sabaody, which she may have done to save as many slaves as she could from being sold to the Celestial Dragons at the auction house on the island. Either way, it likely won’t be too long till One Piece reveals the truth about Shakky’s past, though until the next chapter releases, all fans can do is hold on tight to the edge of their seats and maybe have a few tissues ready just in case things go the sad way.

One Piece is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media.