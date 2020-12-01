One Piece Cosplay Puts the Spotlight Back on Shirahoshi

✖

After making her debut during the Fish-Man Island arc of the series, this One Piece cosplay has put the spotlight back on Shirahoshi. Princess Shirahoshi was one of the key figures fans were first introduced to as Luffy and the Straw Hats officially made their first real voyage into the New World. The Fish-Man Island arc was not only our first real clue into how strong each of the new enemies would be in this New World saga, but also gave us our first major clue for the end of the series with Shirahoshi herself.

The giant mermaid princess instantly became a hit with One Piece fans, and although she was not such a hit with Luffy due to her timid personality, she was revealed to be a crucial piece of the Fish-Man Island arc's grand finale. She's been out of the spotlight for a while, but now artist @yunakairi.cosplay (who you can find more work from on Instagram, Twitter, and more social media here) has brought the princess back to the spotlight with some gorgeous cosplay! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuna Kairi (@yunakairi.cosplay)

Her brief return to the series during the Reverie arc was another major clue as to how big of a role Shirahoshi will potentially play in the series' final events. Not only was it revealed that the princess actually inherited the power of Poseidon, one of the three ancient weapons together with Pluton and Uranus, but the end of the Reverie arc gave us our biggest mystery for Shirahoshi yet as she was seemingly made one of the main targets of the mysterious king sitting on the throne at the center of the world.

With series creator Eiichiro Oda sneaking in some major details that don't come into play until much later in the series, there's a good chance that we will see Shirahoshi thrown into the middle of the fray at some point in the series' future as we get closer and closer to whatever wild endgame Oda has planned for the long running series.

What do you think? Where does Shirahoshi rank among your favorite heroines in the series? Do you think she will play a role in whatever endgame for One Piece Eiichiro Oda has planned? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!