‘One Piece’ Spoilers Reveal A Yonko’s Shocking Appearance

One Piece isn’t letting its latest arc slow it down. When the ‘Reverie’ story got underway, plenty hoped it would pass quickly and make way for the awaited ‘Wano’ arc, but that desire has faded. After all, it looks like the new story is dropping big bombshells all over the place.

So, you’ve been warned! Big spoilers for One Piece may lie below! If you don’t want spoiler reports for chapter 907, proceed with extreme caution.

Over on social media, fans of One Piece congregated when spoiler summaries of its latest chapter went live. Thanks to Yonkou Productions, readers were told the next chapter ends with a surprising Yonko appearance.

After all, no one would have expected Shanks to show up on Mary Geois when the Reverie was going down.

“Meanwhile the Gorosei welcome in someone and make the guards leave so they have privacy, commenting that they only allowed this person time because of who they are. The person thanks them and says he’d like to speak about a certain Pirate,” the summary writes. “It’s Shanks.”

For fans, hearing that Shanks is meeting with the Gorosei is a major reveal in itself. After all, the red-haired pirate is one of the Yonko, and the Gorosei is comprised of the leaders of the World Government. These are the guys who rule the Marines, Cipher Pol, and make calls about the Warlords. While the Yonko tend to be neutral with their Marine dealings, the group is not one you’d think the Gorosei would welcome. And, when you realize Shanks wants to speak with the group about a certain pirate, things only get more curious. You know, since the Yonko does like to babble about Luffy whenever possible.

