‘One Piece’ Spoilers See Luffy Face Off Against [SPOILER]

One Piece just gave Monkey D. Luffy a major victory, but the pirate cannot get comfy just yet. Right now, the clock is ticking down on Luffy as the hero must find a way to unite with his crew. However, if a new set of spoilers are right, then Luffy will be held up on his way out of the Mirro-World.

So, spoilers below!

Over on social media, spoiler-friendly accounts of One Piece‘s new episode have gone live. A few summaries of chapter 897 have been shared with fans, giving them a better view of how Luffy will fare after winning his fight with Charlotte Katakuri. Unfortunately, it will not be smooth sailing for the Straw Hat.

According to summaries, Luffy begins his march out of the Mirro-World just four minutes before he is meant to meet with his crew. Cacao Island has been overrun with hundreds of brutes ready to fight Luffy, and Big Mom’s top fighters have ensured there is just one mirror on the island in which Luffy can flee from.

Miraculously, the plan to corner Luffy does work, but the hero is not the first one to leave the Mirro-World. At first, Pekoms comes out of the mirror and transforms into his Sulong form, a state fans saw not long ago thanks to Carrot. The rabid Mink form gives Pekoms an insane power up that helps him clear a path for Luffy to escape, but the plan falls apart thanks to Big Moms’ crew.

The gang surround Pekoms and manage to close his eyes to disrupt the power he draws from the full moon. Sanji makes his way to help Luffy, and the chef grabs his injured captain before running. The duo are trailed quickly, but things end up working out for the Straw Hats when they hit the beach. A series of ships at the shoreline explode, revealing the Germa 66 has seemingly broken their alliance with Big Mom and is helping the Vinsmoke heir now.

