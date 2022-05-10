One Piece Star Nails Luffy's Big Day with the Best Party Possible

✖

Mayumi Tanaka has been playing the role of Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece's anime for decades, with the voice actor showing no signs of leaving the series any time soon, she was able to celebrate the birthday of the Straw Hat Captain in style in a way that honors the swashbucklers of the Grand Line. With One Piece's anime and manga currently telling the story of the War For Wano Arc, and the fifteenth film on the horizon in One Piece: Red, 2022 is set to be a big year for Luffy and his crew.

Tanaka celebrated Luffy's birthday with her very own devil fruit, as one cake producer in Japan recently created an exact replica of the Gum Gum no Mi Fruit which can actually be eaten. Supplied by Cake.JP, the edible Devil Fruit retails for around $100 USD and can only be found in Japan for now, but don't expect this dish to actually give you the powers of the Sun God Nike. Filled with various fruit and frosting, it's no surprise to see that the woman behind Luffy was given one of these edible arrangements to help in ringing in the birthday of the Straw Hat Captain.

Twitter User Luffys Mayie shared the adorable photos of Mayumi Tanaka celebrating in which she not only was chowing down on her very own Devil Fruit but was wearing some Straw Hat attire to help celebrate the big occasion as Monkey continues to try to free the people of Wano Country from the vice-like grip of the Beast Pirates:

MAYUMI-TANAKA (LUFFY'S VA), CELEBRATING LUFFY DAY WITH GOMU GOMU NO MI CAKE💕💕💕💕



Also, She's wearing the original stitch luffy poli 😭😭💖💖💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/UBa9jGBorB — may ☀️ ルフィ☀️ LUFFY MONTH⚡ #LENI-KIKO (@luffysmayie) May 4, 2022

Recently, Luffy has undergone quite the transformation, with the Straw Hat Pirate finally managing to achieve a new level of Gear in Gear Fifth. With his original Devil Fruit revealed to be a Mythical Zoan fruit, Luffy now has the abilities of a human cartoon, increasing his size, transforming objects into rubber, and even managing to pluck lightning bolts from the sky. While this doesn't assure him victory in his fight against Kaido, Luffy certainly has a major ace up his sleeve.

Did you celebrate Luffy's birthday? What Devil Fruit would you want to be made into a cake?