One Piece Confirms a Contested Wano Saga Death

One Piece is no stranger to death, and the Wano Country saga has made that painfully clear. Some of the act's best warriors have died in the last year and more could be on the way. Of course, there are some fans who've held out theories that these deaths were just for show, but a recent One Piece chapter just confirmed one of those theories is totally bunk.

The update comes in One Piece 1048 and has to do with one of the Oden family members. After much speculation, the manga seems to have confirmed Toki did die during Orochi's assault on the Oden Castle. No body was shown in this chapter, but it did drive home the belief Toki is dead.

"She was confirmed dead in Bakura Town. No one else was seen fleeing the ruins of Oden Castle. The Kozuki line is officially dead," the manga shared.

Of course, this word goes against one of this saga's most popular theories. After all, a number of people at the Oden Castle during its siege were thought dead, but they are still alive and well. Not only did Momonosuke and his vassals escape the castle alive but so did the boy's sister. This had One Piece fans wondering whether Toki actually survived the fire, but now, it seems that idea has been bunked.

Still, One Piece is clever, and there are plenty of fans who won't take its word outright until they see Toki's body. Creator Eiichiro Oda has faked out readers before, after all. Toki might still be pulling strings thanks to her time-traveling Devil Fruit. And if not, well – the next question we need to be answered is where her Devil Fruit went after Toki's death.

What do you think of this Wano update? Did you suspect Toki was truly dead all along...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.