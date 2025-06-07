One Piece Just Dropped Its Biggest Plot Twist Since Gear 5

It has been nearly two years since Gear Five made its debut in One Piece, and little else has managed to shock fans as much since then. After over two decades of hearing Luffy call out every one of his moves with “Gum Gum” this and “Gum Gum” that, the revelation that Luffy’s devil fruit was never the Gum-Gum Fruit at all was quite a huge plot twist that no one could have anticipated. Having said that, the Elbaf Arc just dropped what could be One Piece’s biggest twist in the last two years since the Gear Five and Nika reveal, and it hints things will only get more heated from here on out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 1150 has dropped an absolute bombshell with Imu single-handedly turning the tide on Elbaf. The chapter sees Imu turn Dorry and Brogy into Ancient Giant-like winged demons that obey Imu’s every command, including that of killing Jarul. The upcoming chapters will likely see even more Giants turn to the dark side, setting up quite the twist as the island that openly welcomed the Luffy and Straw Hats all turn against them. Moreover, it seems doubtful whether even Gear Five can rival Imu’s godly powers that have now made magic and devils a reality in One Piece.

Shueisha

One Piece Teases All of Elbaf Could Turn Into Enemies

Elbaf has been marked on the Straw Hats’ maps ever since they first met Dorry and Brogy on Little Garden. In contrast to many of One Piece’s arcs so far, where the Straw Hats usually land on an island and only make allies there by the end, the Straw Hats were welcome on Elbaf right from the beginning. Even the banquet that usually takes place at the end of an arc was held right at the start of the arc amidst tearful reunions. However, it seems for the first time ever, the Straw Hats may leave an island after having made enemies there instead, as the latest chapters have proved Imu and the World Government have huge plans for the Giants in the supposed upcoming war.

Shonen Jump

All that said, the biggest twist of all would have to be Imu’s powers themselves, which are almost as ridiculous as Gear Five. When Gear Five made its debut on Wano and introduced the concept of gods in One Piece, there was still room to believe that these were only myths and legends. However, the Elbaf Arc has proved that not only gods but devils, demons, and magic may all be real after all, and One Piece is never going to be the same ever again.

One Piece is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media.