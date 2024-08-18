Viral One Piece Cosplay Sets Sail With the Thousand Sunny

One Piece has a number of Straw Hats that have made an impact on the franchise over the years, and one awesome cosplay has brought the Thousand Sunny to life in a wild way. One Piece has introduced Luffy to all sorts of characters over the course of Eiichiro Oda’s long running franchise over the years, and his crew has been stacked up with tons of memorable faces. But the Straw Hats crew also includes their ships as well much like the Going Merry, and the Thousand Sunny to follow. The Sunny’s taken the Straw Hats to some memorable locations too.

It’s hard to imagine how far Luffy and the others would have come in their journey without the Thousand Sunny, and it’s not going to be long before that journey eventually brings them to an end. Luffy and the others need their ship to bring them for as far as it will take them, and now the Sunny’s even helping fans get around in the real world thanks to some awesome cosplay from artist oliviashimada on Instagram. Showing off a fully moveable Thousand Sunny, it’s no wonder it’s gone viral with fans and you can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Watch and Read One Piece

If you wanted to go back and check out the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials), you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio. The newest episodes of the anime, One Piece: Egghead Arc, are now airing weekly and are available to stream with Crunchyroll and Netflix alongside their initial release in Japan.

If the manga is more your speed, you can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service if you wanted to read ahead to see what’s coming next instead. There’s also the entire back catalog of the decades long series available as well.

There are still even more ways to enjoy One Piece outside of the anime and manga releases too such as the live-action One Piece series with Netflix, which is now in the works on Season 2 for a release in the near future. There is also a brand new anime remaking the One Piece series from the very beginning with Netflix, The One Piece.