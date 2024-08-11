One Piece Remake Releases Straw Hat Character Designs

The One Piece is a now in the works remake of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga franchise, and the new anime has released the first look at the character designs for Luffy and the Straw Hats! As part of the celebration of the One Piece anime’s 25th anniversary, it was announced that Netflix and Wit Studio were going to be developing a brand new anime taking on Oda’s series from the very beginning. It’s a remade version of Oda’s story that will be approached in a different way than seen with the Toei Animation anime release still going on to this day.

The One Piece has yet to announce its release window or date as of the time of this publication, but during One Piece Day 2024 this past weekend, Wit Studio shared a significant update for the anime now in the works. Along with tons of concept art showcasing their new take on Eiichiro Oda’s manga, they also revealed the first look at how Luffy and the Straw Hats will be in the new version of the series. You can check out the character designs for Luffy, Zoro, Nami, and Usopp in the new anime below.

What Is The One Piece?

The One Piece will be streaming worldwide with Netflix when it finally premieres, but has yet to announce a release date or window as of the time of this publication. The One Piece will be directed by Masashi Koizuka for WIT Studio. Hideaki Abe will be serving as assistant director, Taku Kishimoto will be handling series composition, Kyoji Asano and Takatoshi Honda will be providing character designs and serving as chief animation director, Yasuhiro Kajino will be handling creature design, Eri Taguchi serves as prop designer, Ken Imaizumi and Shuhei Fukuda will be action directors, and Tomomori Kuroda will be serving as art director.

Netflix teases their new take on the classic franchise as such, “Produced by the renowned WIT Studio (SPY x FAMILY, Seasons 1-3 of Attack on Titan) in collaboration with Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, and Toei Animation Co., THE ONE PIECE hopes to provide viewers with a fresh yet familiar experience, utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy’s adventures through the beloved East Blue Saga.”

You can currently check out One Piece’s newest anime episodes and the first season of the live-action series now streaming with Netflix in the meantime while we wait for the remake.