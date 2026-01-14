One Piece to End Major Spinoff After Six Years With Next Release

One Piece’s biggest spinoff series is coming to an end after six years with the launch of its next chapter. It’s going to be a huge year for One Piece fans as the franchise has a lot of new projects now in the works through the rest of the year. But the series is getting off to a rather rough start for the year in general, however, as the manga release has been hit by some unexpected delays. At the same time, it’s now been revealed that its spinoff manga series is coming to an end soon as well.

One Piece’s official spinoff manga, One Piece In Love, has announced that it will be coming to an end with its next chapter releasing on January 22nd. This will bring the spinoff to an end with Chapter 180, and after six years of its publication with Shueisha’s Jump+ app in Japan. You can check out the announcement of the series’ grand finale below as shared by the One Piece franchise’s social media account.

One Piece In Love Spinoff to End After Six Years With Chapter 180

Originally created by Daiki Ihara for Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ service in 2018, One Piece In Love is an officially recognized spinoff of Eiichiro Oda’s long running One Piece franchise. The series follows a group of kids who bond over their shared love of One Piece, and the fact that they also share the names of its main characters as well. The spinoff has been such a success that it even got a brief run with an official anime adaptation that fans in Japan got to watch across social media services.

One Piece In Love‘s anime adaptation was produced by Miki Kobayashi with Yu Kamatani and Hazuki Omoya serving as directors for Toei Animation. The anime was released across social media platforms in Japan last year ahead of the release of Egghead Arc Part 2, and featured Hanao Iida as character designer, Midori Tanaka as art director, Emi Nakajima as color designer, and Kosuke Ohori as director of photography. The voice cast was led by a main trio of Ryosuke Kanemoto as Luffy Yamamoto, Ayane Sakura as Nami Koyama, and Yuichi Nakamura as Usopp Nakatsugawa.

What’s Next for One Piece in 2026?

Although One Piece will be ending this spinoff series with its next chapter, the franchise still has some big plans for the rest of the year. The first major outing will be the return of its live-action series, which will be making its Season 2 debut with Netflix on March 10th. One Piece: Into the Grand Line will be introducing many more new faces as Luffy and the Straw Hats enter the titular Grand Line, and a third season is now in production.

As for the anime, it’s currently on break for the next few months. Rather than releasing new episodes on a weekly basis as seen in years prior, the anime has moved over to a new seasonal release schedule with 26 episodes planned for 2026 and beyond. One Piece: Elbaph Arc will see the anime returning with new episodes beginning on April 5th in Japan, so fans will get to see lots of One Piece before too long.

