One Piece Spinoff Returns With New Episode: Watch

One Piece has returned for a new episode of its special spinoff anime as part of the massive One Piece Day 2025 weekend. One Piece is going all out for the franchise this weekend with a special celebration showing off some of the projects they now have in the works, and fans have already been treated to some special surprises as part of the new weekend too. This includes the return of a special anime spinoff that originally made its debut earlier this year for a very short time, and now even more fans are going to be able to check it out.

Koisuru One Piece is an official spinoff series that follows a group of kids who all share not only a love of Eiichiro Oda’s manga series, but also have the same names of each of the Straw Hats. This spinoff made its full anime debut earlier this year, and had a very short run. But as part of One Piece Day 2025, the spinoff has made its comeback as each of its young characters are reacting to all of the events in the weekend thus far. Check it out in action below.

What Is Koisuru One Piece?

Koisuru One Piece (which can also be translated into One Piece In Love) was first created by Daiki Ihara for Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ service in 2018. It’s an officially recognized spinoff of the main services that follows a young boy and girl duo (along with their third wheel) who share names with members of the Straw Hat crew who end up bonding over their love of Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece franchise. This spinoff premiered across social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok in the days leading up to One Piece: Egghead Arc’s return to screens earlier this year following its hiatus.

The staff and voice cast from the previous episodes also return for the new entry. Miki Kobayashi produced the new short Yu Kamatani and Hazuki Omoya serving as directors for Toei Animation. The spinoff also features Hanao Iida as the character designer, Midori Tanaka as art director, Emi Nakajima as color designer, and Kosuke Ohori as director of photography. The voice cast includes the main trio of Ryosuke Kanemoto as Luffy Yamamoto, Ayane Sakura as Nami Koyama, and Yuichi Nakamura as Usopp Nakatsugawa as they can be heard in this new One Piece Day 2025 celebration short.

What’s Next for One Piece Day 2025

Following its start last night, One Piece Day 2025 will be continuing with a new slate of events teasing the future of the franchise. The schedule of events for August 10th (in JST) teases new showcases for the anime’s future (featuring members of the voice cast talking about behind the scenes moments), the One Piece Card Game, and even a tease for the second season of Netflix’s live-action One Piece series.

