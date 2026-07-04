One Piece to Increase Manga Price (But Don’t Worry)

One Piece might have taken the world of anime and live-action by storm in recent years, but all these Straw Hat Pirate stories erupt from the works of Eiichiro Oda. Ever since the late 1990s, the manga artist has worked tirelessly to release the story of Monkey D. Luffy and his fellow crewmates weekly. While individual manga chapters are released into the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, the installments will eventually arrive as manga volumes that act as compilations of what came before. Unfortunately, volume 115 will see a big change when it comes to its price, though Oda has explained why this was necessary.

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For those fearing that this might be a permanent change, the manga artist made sure to assure readers that this change was temporary, with only a slight increase overall. One Piece’s 115th manga volume will only increase by twelve cents USD, and this is because it will include one additional manga chapter. As Oda explained in a new social media post, the shonen creator felt it was necessary to have thirteen chapters in total. Typically, manga volumes are around ten chapters each, with Eiichiro confirming that he has begged Shueisha in the price to not increase prices. With the upcoming volume, the price increase will be a temporary one as a result of the additional chapter, with future volumes set to once again hit normal levels. The statement from Oda himself can be seen below.

eiichiro oda

What Will This New One Piece Volume Contain?

Image courtesy of Toei Animation

For those who might need an explainer as to what this upcoming volume will contain, readers can expect chapters 1167 to 1179 to be a part of the compilation. This will, of course, continue the Elbaph storyline that sees the Straw Hats navigating the land of the giants, while encountering the legendary giant known as Loki. Perhaps one of the biggest parts of this series, and the reason for the extension of chapters, is the introduction of the villainous Imu, with the final chapter giving us a full look at the leader of the World Government. We might still be months away from seeing these events animated, especially with Toei Animation taking a more seasonal approach to the series, but it will be well worth the wait.

As One Piece fans know, we are currently in the throes of the shonen story’s final saga. Eiichiro Oda has yet to confirm when we can expect the final chapter to arrive in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, though the players are being moved to big a fond farewell to the Grand Line. With a recent chapter seeing Luffy deliver a blow to Imu directly, the biggest fight of the series is about to begin.

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