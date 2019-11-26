One Piece Fan Turns Toddler into Tony Tony Chopper

One Piece may have our protagonists, the Straw Hat Pirates, in one of the most dangerous times in their lives, but it sure is making it one of the most interesting times for the franchise. With all of Luffy’s crew traversing the kill or be killed environment of Wano Country, the giant war that has been hinted at since the arc’s arrival is about to begin. With each of the legendary pirate crew spending the past two years training, Tony Tony Chopper is one of the pirates that has changed the most. Now, one fan has traveled back to the past in order to make an adorable cosplay of everyone’s favorite anime reindeer!

Reddit User KuyaBuloy shared this heart warming picture of their son wearing a cosplay that brings Tony Tony Chopperfrom One Piece to life, showing us the new outfit for the Straw Hat Pirates’ Reindeer Doctor that has the ability to shape shift numerous times over:

In the battle again Kaido and his Beast Pirates, it is a 100% guarantee that the Straw Hat Pirates and their allies will be needing a doctor. Even prior to the big upcoming war, Luffy fought against Jack, King, and Queen from the Beast Pirates and was infected with a biological weapon that put Chopper’s medical skills to the test. Luckily, Monkey D. Luffy pulled through and went on to continue his intense training in his upcoming fight with the seemingly immortal pirate that is Kaido.

Most of the Wano arc has revolved around Luffy and Zoro, with the two fully embracing the samurai lifestyle. While each of the Straw Hats changed their appearances to fit into the isolationist nation, with Chopper being no exception. Hopefully, the reindeer doctor of the crew will get his moment to shine before the end of the arc.

