One Piece Unveils the First Look at the Holy Knights in Official Coloring With Its Latest Release

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The One Piece manga is currently featuring its highly anticipated Elbaf Arc after making fans wait for over two decades. Luffy and his crew met Dorry and Brogy in the Little Garden Arc of the Alabasta Saga and promised to visit the fabled Land of the Giants. The crew arrived there with the Giant Pirates right after the chaotic Egghead Incident Arc was over. Unfortunately, the crew ran into even bigger trouble after the arrival of the Holy Knights. The manga is set to release its Volume 113 on November 4th, 2025, which will include Chapters 1145 to 1155. The release date is only for the Japanese version, as it will take a few months for the volume to be released in English.

As always, the volume will include some extras, SBS questions, and it might fix a few scenes in between if any errors are found. One Piece’s creator, Eiichiro Oda, is known for creating vibrant volume covers with several characters taking the spotlight. This time, we see a large smiling face of Luffy on the left side with Scopper Gaban, while the rest of the cover features the Holy Knights, including Shamrock Figarland, Manmayer Gunko, Shepherd Sommers, and Rimoshifu Killingham. This is the first time their official coloring has been revealed, and their hair colors caught the most attention, especially Gunko, since her hair is almost the same as Buggy’s, while Shamrock’s is red like Shanks’.

The Holy Knights Are Major Villains in the Elbaf Arc

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The Holy Knights serve as major villains in the Elbaf Arc, who have invaded the island to create an army of Giant warriors. Giants are the strongest race in the world, and the Government has had its eye on them for a while. However, the corrupt higher-ups don’t want an alliance, but simply an army of powerful slaves. Since they know that the Giants are too proud to be subdued by force, they decide to kidnap the children in order to force the island into submission. Their plan seems to be working so far, since they not only have the lives of the children in their hands, but even powerful people like Scopper Gaban, who can defeat them, had to surrender after seeing his son’s life in danger.

While Shamrock was only on the island for a brief period, the other three remain there and follow his orders. While the fight on the island is going on, Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Loki, and a few other Giants are in the Underworld and learn about the situation after Gaban’s defeat. Things have taken a turn for the worse, but before Luffy and the others join the fight, the manga commences one of its most exciting backstories ever, which will be included in the upcoming volume. The manga is still continuing the backstory, and we will learn about the truth behind Harald’s death sooner than expected.

