One Piece Voice Actors Celebrate Recording 1000th Episode

Eiichiro Oda’s epic masterpiece in the world of Shonen, One Piece, has been running for decades with both its manga and anime adaptation, with the printed story recently hitting its one-thousandth chapter and one-hundredth volume. With the animated series inching ever closer to its thousandth episode, the cast behind the Straw Hat Pirates and other characters from the world of the Grand Line decided to celebrate the monumental episode that will continue the War for Wano Arc, which sees Luffy and his crew battling against the Beast Pirates and their all-powerful leader in Kaido.

The War For Wano is easily one of the biggest battles of the Shonen series to date, with the fate of the isolated nation being determined with an all-out battle royale that pits the strongest heroes and villains of the Grand Line against one another. Eiichiro Oda has gone on record more than once when it comes to the fact that he is planning on bringing the story of Luffy and his crew to a close within the next five years, and with this latest arc, it seems that he’s looking to go big or go home when it comes to Monkey’s continuing journey to become the king of the pirates.

Twitter User New World Artur shared the voice actors behind the animated series by Toei Animation gathering to celebrate the recording of the one-thousandth episode of One Piece, which will clearly feature Luffy taking on Kaido to determine the fate of Wano along with the fate of the Grand Line:

Celebration by the voice actors of the Straw Hats for the recording of Episode 1000 of One Piece pic.twitter.com/OKA9ZtIPVa — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) September 30, 2021

Over the decades, Luffy has only expanded the crew of the Straw Hats with some of the strongest pirates in the world, with each adding something different to the pirate clan. With the War For Wano Arc, viewers and readers have been able to see each of the crew members have their own unique battles in the isolated nation. While the pirates from both sides of the aisle have been battling, the military has been conspicuously absent, and should they arrive, will bring the battle to a level that has perhaps never been seen before in the Shonen franchise.

How do you plan on celebrating the one-thousandth episode of One Piece? Who do you think will claim victory in the War For Wano?