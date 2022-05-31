One Piece Wraps Up Wano's Climax With its Most Emotional Scene Yet

✖

One Piece is finally bringing the long running Wano Country arc to a close and is wrapping up its climax with one of the most emotional scenes in the arc yet with the newest chapter! With Luffy and Kaido settling their fight in the skies above Wano in the previous chapter, this means that the longest running arc will soon be coming to an end. The war across Onigashima has been the longest single conflict in the series to date, but it's because the series has spent so many years actually setting up the pieces for this huge new shift in the series' world.

It's been 20 years of waiting and struggle for the people of Wano as the trauma of the past has continued to the present day, and with Luffy and the others officially defeating Kaido and Big Mom, now it's the time for recovery for all of those who have lost loved ones along the way. The newest chapter of the series hammers this home with one of the major character deaths leading into the final battle, as Toko mourns the loss of her father Yasuie and rather than want him to come back instead thanks him for saving Wano's future.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1050 of One Piece revisits the Flower Capital as the people of Wano light their lanterns full of their hopes and dreams for the future. Toko's was previously revealed to be a wish to see her father again after he was tragically executed earlier in the arc, but the updated look at her wish reveals that she has changed her mind about a few things. She asks Hitetsu why he allowed himself to be caught if he was such an important figure, and Hitetsu explains to her that his sacrifice ultimately gave the people of Wano a real fighting chance.

Wanting to protect Wano's future and make sure his daughter lived a happy life, Toko now understands why Yasuie sacrificed his life in the way he did. She then changes her lantern message to no longer read "I want to see Daddy" but instead to read "Daddy thank you." As he lantern flies into the sky, Hitetsu begins to cry as there is no greater honor for a warrior than for those behind to truly appreciate their sacrifice.

Now that the war is over, it means all those lives lost will be honored in the same way.