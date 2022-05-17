One Piece Unleashes Luffy's Biggest Promise to Date

✖

One Piece has unleashed Luffy's biggest promise in the series to date with the newest chapter of the series! Ever since he had first crash landed in Wano Country, Luffy has been making his way through the region and forming much deeper and more emotional connections with those suffering there like O-Tama and Hyogoro. After seeing how much each of them had been living hungry lives at the hands of Kaido and Orochi, he's vowed to carry Wano's future on his back and make it a country where no one would have to starve anymore as he takes on Kaido.

But through the fight with Kaido things have changed even more. With Luffy losing to the Emperor three different times before fully awakening the power within his Devil Fruit, the final climax of their fight has finally come as Luffy has put everything he has into one final punch with the intent of taking down Kaido once and for all. It's here that he reveals his newly expanded promise to now only free Wano, but to create a new kind of world where his friends can eat as much food as they want without struggle.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1049 of One Piece picks up after the previous chapter had teased Luffy and Kaido were launching their final attacks on one another. As Onigashima cam close to hitting the Flower Capital below, Luffy continued to push down on Kaido but the two fighters had one final clash of ideals. Kaido asks Luffy what would he would make it he could change the world, and Luffy then vows to make a world "where [his] friends could eat all they want." This actually shakes Kaido's resolve enough that his defense looses just a little bit and thus Luffy is able to make a direct connect with his face.

As fans have seen in One Piece so far, food is one of the most important elements to the franchise. It's not only Luffy's favorite thing in the world, but it's also been something that has built bridges between characters at important moments such as Sanji and Luffy's reunion during the Whole Cake Island arc, the massive parties after each victory, and more. Food has been an essential talking point through Wano, and it's only made Luffy even angrier as he continues to rise to the top of the seas.

If Luffy has truly defeated Kaido, then he's now one step closer to making this major promise come true.