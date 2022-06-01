One Piece Cliffhanger Sets Up Wano’s Next Shogun

One Piece has officially ended the war on Onigashima, and with it now setting the stage for Wano’s future as a whole the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is teasing Wano Country’s new shogun! The war across Onigashima was the longest single conflict in the manga as a whole, and it capped off the even longer Wano Country saga. It’s been 20 years of fighting and waiting for the people of Wano themselves, and several years worth of build up for fans ever since Wano’s troubles were first brought up in the series at all.

The war might be over for now, but the real struggle for Wano’s future kicks off from this point on. Because while defeating Kaido and Big Mom was certainly the main goal for the immediate future, it’s going to take a new leader to help put the pieces of the country back together to try and get it back to the way things used to be under the Kozuki Clan rule. But it seems like Momonosuke Oden is up to the task as the final moments from the newest chapter of the series teases that he will be revealed as Wano’s next future ruler officially.

Chapter 1050 of One Piece officially declares Luffy the winner against Kaido, and it was announced to all the soldiers across Onigashima that the Emperors were defeated and their rebel alliance was the victor of the final battle. It was also important to note that this announcement also included Mononosuke’s role in it all as he was able to save Onigashima from falling and thus saved Wano from taking a ton of damage from the island’s destruction. This not only further cements his place as Shogun for those on the battlefield, but will ease the potential tensions of his taking over as Shogun from that point too.

But as the dust clears in the Flower Capital, Kyoshiro teases that he'll tell the people all about everything that went down and that means he'll soon tell everyone else about how integral Momonosuke is to their future and hopefully things will settle easily from there.