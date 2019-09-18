One Piece Cosplayers Nailed Their Take on Zoro and Robin

With Wano Country presenting a hot and heavy series of events in both the anime and the manga of One Piece, the Straw Hat Pirates are placed under a microscope as they finished their training during the franchise’s two year time skip. No one has changed more thanks to the isolationist, feudalistic nation than Zoro, becoming so much more powerful thanks in part to his training and currently, his acquistion of the katana Enma that was the one weapon in existence to actually cut Kaido, leader of the Beast Pirates. Now, two cosplayers have decided to bring Zoro and Robin to life with this amazing Straw Hat featured cosplay!

Reddit User Nanaatsuaki posted this amazing pair of One Piece cosplayers, gender bending Zoro and bringing to life the characters that have been “shipped” by more than a fair share of Grand Line fans around the world:

While we dove into Zoro’s character, Robin is just as endearing a member of the Straw Hat Pirates’ crew. Originally joining the team as an archaeologist, Robin has traveled with the crew for some time in an attempt to grow stronger alongside Luffy and also dodge the giant bounty placed on her head. You see, because this Straw Hat has the ability to translate some sensitive intel thanks to her years of study, she’s become a threat to the governments of the world.

While Zoro never ate a Devil Fruit himself, instead relying on intense training and skill with a sword, Robin had eaten one which granted her the ability to create new arms and legs, not only on her own person, but on the person of others she may be fighting. This ability works well in conjunction with the other odd balls that we’ve seen in the One Piece roster as the Devil Fruit manages to give insane abilities to each One Piece character that ingests them.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.