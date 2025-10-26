One Piece’s Anime Sparks Controversy Again With This Iconic Sanji Moment

Over the past few years, One Piece‘s anime has often sparked controversy among fans over Sanji’s adaptation. The discourse has become so common over the past few years that many fans have all but given up on the Straw Hats’ chef trying to look good in the anime, especially in the Egghead Incident Arc. Compared to the Wano Country Saga, many scenes in the Egghead Incident Arc caused enough dissatisfaction to even reach the anime staff, who deny any favoritism in the studio. Toei Animation adapts one chapter per episode, which often results in unwanted filler scenes and simply makes the fights slow. Sanji is one of those characters who suffers from the pacing, despite his immense popularity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The animation studio often pads out the episodes with the character’s gag scenes, making them last longer than they should, which a lot of fans find annoying. Not only that, some of his scenes, despite him being the fastest Straw Hat member, are incredibly slow, which puts him in a bad light. As the wings of the future Pirate King, Sanji and Zoro are both the strongest crew members, and their difference in power doesn’t seem much in the manga, but the anime is a different story entirely. The latest Episode 1147 features the chaotic situation in Egghead, where Sanji was supposed to get the limelight, but fans were disappointed by the animation.

Sanji Fans Again Disappointed By One Piece Studio After Watching Episode 1147

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The scene was about Sanji saving Bonney and Franky from Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro, one of the Five Elders who came to the island to stop Vegapunk and the Straw Hat Pirates. Seeing that his friends were in danger, Sanji rushed to them and kicked the villain as half of his gigantic body burned from the pirate’s attack. Although Sanji is weaker than Nusjuro, his perfect timing and his powerful desire to save his friends while carrying a fatally wounded Vegapunk are one of his most iconic moments in the Egghead Incident Arc of the manga.

While the episode isn’t remarkable or groundbreaking, it’s animated quite well, considering that it’s a weekly series. As a long-running weekly show, it’s impossible to expect each One Piece episode to have the same quality animation as famous episodes such as 1112, 1115, 1136, and many more. However, the disappointment comes from fans’ expectations, as they want to see the studio prioritize hype moments when it comes to Sanji. It was his first encounter with one of the Five Elders, and many were looking forward to seeing it in the anime.

In April this year, a fan animator, @klosekkj, went viral after animating this famous scene, which further exceeded fans’ expectations. Although thrilling scenes in One Piece aren’t always consistent, a few weeks ago, Episode 1141 did justice to the character as he deflects one of Admiral Kizaru’s powerful attacks. Episode 1147 ends with the shocking truth about the world’s future as Vegapunk’s highly anticipated broadcast commences, where he will unveil several secrets about the past.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!