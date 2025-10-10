One Piece’s Anime Unveils First Look At the Elbaf Arc

While One Piece‘s anime is currently featuring the Egghead Incident Arc, the manga has long since begun the highly anticipated Elbaf Arc. The Final Saga continues to get more intense with each chapter, unraveling several mysteries about the world. One Piece took the stage at NYCC 2025, which is currently ongoing, and shared lots of exciting updates about Western comics, manga, anime, and more. During the event, One Piece’s anime shared the first look at the key visual of the Elbaf Arc. The visual features all the members of the Straw Hat Pirates in their Elbaf look, fitting the theme of the Land of the Giants. The color scheme of their outfits was already revealed in the manga’s Volume 111 cover, which was released in March 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Each Straw Hat dons their iconic color, including Luffy in his red cape, Sanji in blue, and Zoro in green. The visual is currently being circulated on social media, with several famous accounts such as @pewpiece sharing it to a global audience who couldn’t make it to the event. Additionally, the event also unveiled an exclusive preview of the upcoming Episode 1146, which was unexpectedly delayed by two weeks. It was expected to be released on October 5th according to the usual schedule, but was delayed until October 19th, 2025. The episode will adapt Chapter 1112 of the manga, featuring one of Luffy’s most iconic techniques as he fights the Five Elders.

One Piece’s Anime Is Currently in a Crucial Phase

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The rest of the Five Elders have also arrived at the island, and they don’t plan on letting Vegapunk live. Furthermore, the Elders also want to stop Luffy, one of the Four Emperors of the Sea, who wields the power of the Sun God Nika. However, just as the Straw Hat Pirates and their allies had their escape route cut off, the Giant Pirates, led by Dorry and Brogy, made a surprising entrance and reunited with Luffy. Luffy and his crew first met them in the Little Garden Arc and promised to see each other in Elbaf.

The arc was released 24 years ago, and now they have come to Egghead to help the Straw Hats escape. The fight against the Five Elders and Marines will continue for a while, and the arc will end on a shocking note. Although the Egghead Incident Arc’s finale is still a few months away, it’s safe to say that the anime will soon enter its final phase, as soon as Vegapunk’s broadcast commences in Episode 1147.

While the anime hasn’t revealed when the Elbaf Arc will commence, it won’t be released until next year. Fans have been anticipating the arc since Luffy and the others met the Giants. Elbaf is a treasure trove of mysteries, so it’s no surprise that as the Final Saga enters its second arc, One Piece delves deeper into the lore with more powerful enemies and higher stakes than ever.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!