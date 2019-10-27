One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Trailer Reveals Metal Bat, Tank Topper Army

With its wide variety of powerful characters and spectacular fights, One-Punch Man is the perfect fit for a fighting game. A new game will be testing this soon as One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows will mark the franchise’s console game debut, and as we get closer to its 2020 release window more and more characters have been added to the game’s growing roster. The latest additions have been shown off with an action-packed new trailer as the heroes Metal Bat, Tank-Top Master, and the less than savory members of the Tank Topper Army all get their due.

Bandai Namco dropped the latest trailer featuring Metal Bat, Tank-Top Master, Tank-Top Tiger, and Tank-Top Black Hole all doing very little damage to Saitama, and you can check it out in the video above!

These new additions join the previously announced Saitama, Genos, Mumen Rider, Hellish Blizzard, Speed-o’-Sound Sonic, Vaccine Man, Carnage Kabuto, Deep Sea King, Mosquito Girl, Terrible Tornado, Silverfang, and Atomic Samurai. The characters included here definitely do feel like a random assortment of the various heroes and monsters included in the series thus far, but do reflect the various battles in the first season of the series. As characters are added, there is a hope that the second season’s new characters will join the roster as well.

There’s also an interesting use of Saitama, a character that would end most fights quickly and throw off the balance of the game, with the previously revealed Hero Arrival System. Bandai Namco describes this new mode as such, “In order to harness Saitama’s insane strength, the game will also introduce a unique concept in this mode—The Hero Arrival System. Players will have to meet a number of criteria if they want to play as the strongest hero. In order to make Saitama selectable, they will need to choose two fighters first. When the fight begins Saitama’s team will have to survive until his arrival despite the numerical disadvantage. Combos or perfect guards will remove time on the counter. When the Caped Baldy finally enters battle, one punch should be enough to pacify any situation!”

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows does not yet have a concrete release date, but it’s scheduled to be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms next year. If you wanted to catch the anime itself, you can currently find the first two seasons of One-Punch Man now streaming on Hulu.