This Slick Video Pits One-Punch Man Against Thanos

It has been quite some time since Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters, but Thanos is still on everyone’s mind. The Mad Titan proved he was as powerful as rumored in the latest MCU venture, but anime fans think they have a match for the villain.

So, to put that to the test, one fan went so far as to make one super-slick video of One Punch Man‘s fight with the purple baddie.

Over on Youtube, audiences were stunned with a video by Mighty Raccoon! went live. The video, which can be seen above (and below) breaks down the anime-comic fight into two parts with more to come.

When the fight begins, fans are shown an a claymation take on Thanos, but the new style doesn’t make him any less dangerous. The Mad Titan kicks things off by taking down the Avengers with ease just like fans saw in Avengers: Infinity War. However, the villain didn’t expect another challenger to step up to fight him… or for him to have an egg-shaped head.

As the fight begins, fans are shown some intricate choreography as One Punch Man shows off his powerful punches. The hero doesn’t appear to be taking his fight with Thanos seriously given his wide-eyed features, but the Mad Titan seems to be plenty annoyed this the bald hero. However, Saitama refuses to stay down even after Thanos uses the remaining power of his Infinity Stones, and that doesn’t bode well for the Marvel villain.

With a fantasy match-up like this, it falls to fans to decide who they support, but it is hard to fault One Punch Man here. Sure, the hero could take things a bit more seriously, but his canon invulnerability makes him a better pick to fight Thanos than even the Hulk. The only thing that could maybe stop the shonen star is the Soul Stone outright, but Thanos’ picky pride may keep him from using the gem until it is too late.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

So, who do you think wins in a match between Thanos and Saitama?