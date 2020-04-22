One Punch Man Fans Create Their Own Versions Of The Upcoming Movie

Sony Pictures dropped a huge bomb yesterday when it announced that it was developing a live action adaptation of the adventures of Saitama, the One-Punch Man. Though little other details have been revealed, fans took to social media to share their excitement for the project, as well as some of their dream casting when it came to who could pull off the part of the bald headed "hero for fun" and his friends. In this day and age, plenty of fans have the ability to not only share their ideas, but their art when it comes to taking some of their desired actors and placing them into the roles.

One-Punch Man, for those who might not be familiar, follows an absent minded professional super hero who, during his "intense" training, became strong enough to defeat any enemy in one punch. While this may seem like a bizarre premise on the surface, the series has become a fan favorite among the anime community and so it's no surprise to see numerous interpretations of what Hollywood actors could portray Saitama and his cyborg friend, Genos!