One Punch Man Fans Create Their Own Versions Of The Upcoming Movie
Sony Pictures dropped a huge bomb yesterday when it announced that it was developing a live action adaptation of the adventures of Saitama, the One-Punch Man. Though little other details have been revealed, fans took to social media to share their excitement for the project, as well as some of their dream casting when it came to who could pull off the part of the bald headed "hero for fun" and his friends. In this day and age, plenty of fans have the ability to not only share their ideas, but their art when it comes to taking some of their desired actors and placing them into the roles.
One-Punch Man, for those who might not be familiar, follows an absent minded professional super hero who, during his "intense" training, became strong enough to defeat any enemy in one punch. While this may seem like a bizarre premise on the surface, the series has become a fan favorite among the anime community and so it's no surprise to see numerous interpretations of what Hollywood actors could portray Saitama and his cyborg friend, Genos!
Is This The Perfect Actor For Saitama?
one punch man will only be good if they are FAITHFUL and cast a Japanese man to play SAITAMA— wauwa 🤍🌟 (@YAOTOMEHlKARU) April 22, 2020
Yaotome Hikaru is PERFECT for this role and has great experience in acting and martial arts! #opmliveaction #OnePunchMan #opm pic.twitter.com/EtZGgtQYaq
Too Fast, Too Furious
Well, #OnePunchMan is getting a live-action Hollywood movie, better dig up this old meme.
I have expectations now Hollywood so do not disappoint me...🤣 pic.twitter.com/DFyFHRHiIN— @Let's draw some stuff (@LoversBf) April 21, 2020
Saitama Luthor
#OnePunchMan live action casting pic.twitter.com/GcAqPxvSMx— Gags (@AHNPodcastGags) April 21, 2020
This Is Hilarious
Let this Man play Live action Saitama and I will forgive any & all Faulty occurrences in the film from the organic comedy alone.#OnePunchMan pic.twitter.com/04VLC6EIzH— Jord/Jax (@JaxBladeFitness) April 21, 2020
Boss Logic For The Win
I cast Josh Brolin as #OnePunchMan 😁 pic.twitter.com/Jmz2RE97Hm— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) April 22, 2020
Boss Logic For The Win Again
You're welcome 😂 #OnePunchMan movie @SonyPictures @TheRock @kevinhart4real pic.twitter.com/YZ9AK61muH— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) April 22, 2020
What A Leak!
LEAK: This man to play the role of SAITAMA in "One Punch Man Live Action Movie"
Thoughts? #onepunchman #OPM pic.twitter.com/139rP0Fs9c— SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) April 21, 2020
Dream Team
#OnePunchMan #LiveAction @Sony pic.twitter.com/nYL7Ij5hho— LI4MBATES (@LI4MBATES) April 22, 2020
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.