One-Punch Man Meets Game Of Thrones With This Kingly Cosplay

When it comes to television events, the industry has had some standout debuts this year. HBO wowed with its final season just weeks ago, and anime fans were excited to see One-Punch Man shares it second season after a long wait. So, it was only a matter of time before one fan pieced the two series together.

After all, Saitama is definitely worthy of sitting upon the Iron Throne, but the real question is if he would want to.

Over on Reddit, a user known as SoloNexusOrlFeed shared their One-Punch Man cosplay. The fan said they dressed up as the Caped Baldy when they went to Denver Comic Con this year, and it was there they decided to conquer all of Westeros for fun.

The hilarious crossover puts Saitama on the Iron Throne, but there is little fanfare on the hero’s part. One-Punch Man could not look any more bored as he eats a banana upon the throne. Not even Tyrion would treat the seat so lightly, but that is just the difference between Saitama and Littlefinger. When it comes to power, One-Punch Man is in a league of his own, and there is little the throne could give Saitama that he’d want.

One-Punch Man Season Two is streaming on Hulu. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai for new production studio J.C. Staff. The new season is described as follows, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”