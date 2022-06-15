One-Punch Man Creators Celebrate 10th Anniversary with New Art

One-Punch Man is one of the biggest anime series out there, and its creators continue to churn out top-tier content for Saitama with its comic. Believe it or not, the series just celebrated its biggest milestone yet as the manga just turned 10 years old. And of course, what would the anniversary be without some special new art?

Thanks to creators ONE and Yusuke Murata, two tributes have gone live for One-Punch Man in honor of its anniversary. The former drew a wild sketch of Saitama with a bugged-out caterpillar as you can see below. As for Murata, the mangaka did a quick sketch of Saitama in his classic suit, and the hero looks downright pretty in the piece.

One Punch Man 10th Anniversary celebration art by Murata and ONE. pic.twitter.com/rvXJAbVx2T — One Punch Man (@Everything_OPM) June 14, 2022

As you can imagine, fans are loving these little tributes. ONE may have kickstarted the series with their web-comic in 2009, but Murata helped put One-Punch Man on the map with its manga. By the time the anime came along in 2015, Saitama had his own fanbase at hand to support him, and the hero's army has only grown since.

If you are not familiar with One-Punch Man, the franchise did start as a web-comic before Murata approached ONE about a digital manga. The series debuted under Shueisha in 2012, and Madhouse pushed the series into the stratosphere with its anime adaptation. Season one became an instant hit though season two struggled to find its footing. Now, One-Punch Man is carrying on with Murata's manga, and reports recently confirmed Hollywood's live-action adaptation of the anime is moving forward. Director Justin Lin will oversee the project and production is expected to get underway by the end of this year.

Can you believe One-Punch Man has been around for 10 years already? When did you first get into the superhero series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.