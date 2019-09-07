One Punch-Man’s Metal Bat Comes to Life with this Fierce Cosplay

One-Punch Man doesn’t just focus on Saitama, the hero who has the ability to defeat any villain by hurling only one punch, but it has a giant cast of heroes that vary from the bad ass to the ridiculous. The subject of today’s cosplay is definitely the former, as the bat wielding hero, appropriately named Metal Bat, swung onto the scene and killed monsters with a strength and skill that makes him one of the top class heroes in the franchise. One cosplayer brought their interpretation of the bat wielding character to life, showing off their version of the red shirted hooligan.

Instagram User KevMart shared their amazing costume that took the top class hero from One-Punch Man and brought it to the halls of the recent Crunchyroll Expo, proving that even though the second season may have ended, the franchise is still alive and well with fans worldwide:

Metal Bat premiered this season, fighting off the forces of the Monster Association. While he managed to take down a number of the monsters that were attempting to enact a kidnapping plot, his skills around a bat weren’t enough to defeat the martial arts mastery of the “hero hunter”, Garou. While he was “taken out” early on in the season, he still managed to walk away from his fight with Garou with his life and will continue being a hero who may one day get a second round to avenge his defeat.

The red topped hero may seem a tad ridiculous on paper, but in comparison to other heroes such as Pig God and Tank Top Master, he’s no laughing matter!

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. Season 2 will hit home video on October 25th (Part I) and November 26th (Part II). The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season ran for 12 episodes and follows a hero named Saitama as he tries to find a challenging villain to fight now that he’s become the world’s strongest hero.