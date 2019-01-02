‘One-Punch Man’ Creators Usher in 2019 with “Super” Sketches

One-Punch Man has kept a low profile as of late, but it seems the series is gunning for a comeback. 2019 marks the beginning of Saitama’s resurgence, and the artists behind the hero are honoring the new year with some super sketches.

Over on Twitter, Yusuke Murata kicked things off with a festive sketch. The artist, who oversees the actual One-Punch Man manga, penned a drawing of Saitama with Genos. Dressed in their winter gear, the heroes are seeing wandering Japan as a giant monster appears in the background. Of course, the beast is a boar to fit in with the new year’s zodiac, and Genos seems real chill about the interruption.

As for Saitama, well — as long as his bald head is toasty warm under his hat, he is happy.

Aside from Murata, the original creator behind One-Punch Man stepped out with a sketch as well. The artist known as ONE posted a black-and-white piece featuring Saitama in his hero suit. The so-called Caped Baldy is riding on the back of an irate boar, and he is being followed by a spirit which Mob Psycho 100 made famous.

These sketches are nice treats for fans, of course, but they represent another gift for audiences. It has been years since the first season of One-Punch Man went live, but the anime plans to return with season two this year. Spring 2019 will usher in the show’s return, giving fans a chance to meet a new villain named Garou and more. So, if you are curious about the new season, you can check out its official blurb below:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a manga release.