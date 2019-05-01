One-Punch Man: Saitama Learns What Happens If He’s Caught in Charanko’s Wig at Super Fight 22

The latest One-Punch Man episode brought viewers one step closer to the Super Fight arc as Saitma officially registered for the Super Fight 22 tournament while wearing a wig and impersonating Charanko.

Early in the episode Saitama takes a closer look at the upcoming tournament bracket, mentioning Bakuzan and the top-seeded Suiriyu (who gets introduced in the episode’s post-credit scene). He’s then interrupted in the locker room by another one of Bang’s students, Sourface, who mistook him for Charanko while he hid his face with a piece of paper.

Amid all of his boasting, Sourface explains the new rules of the tournament include hefty penalties for anyone trying to impersonate another fighter in disguise. He then mentions that Garou won the Super Fight 21 tournament while impersonating another fighter Wolfman.

“Because of that, registration under an alias and use of headwear became strictly banned,” Sourface said. “You lied about your fighting style…that might be a gray area.”

“What happens if they find out?” Saitama asked.

“You’d be banned for life,” Sourface responded. “And after the incident you’ll probably be sued and hit with a heavy fine as well. Might even be arrested.”

Saitama then begins to sweat profusely, but Sourface thinks nothing of it and assumes he knows that Garou was the one responsible for impersonating Wolfman. He then gave a flashback to the day where Garou decided he had learned everything Bang could teach him and ruthlessly attacked all of dojo’s students. While Saitama recognized Garou’s name, he couldn’t put two and two together that Garou was the same guy he knocked out with a single chop last episode.

Garou wakes up at the start of the episode unable to remember Saitama knocking him out, and goes back to scouting other S-Class heroes. He takes a closer look at both King and Watchdog Man before turning his attention to Metal Bat, who spends the bulk of the episode fighting various monsters. The episode ends with Garou interrupting Bat while he’s fighting the Dragon-Level threat Centichoro, setting up a fight for next episode.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming new episodes weekly on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for the production studio J.C. Staff.

