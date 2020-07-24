One-Punch Man: Saitama Squares Off with Mosquito in This Live-Action Teaser

Sony Pictures shocked the world earlier this year when they announced they would be making a live action feature length film of One-Punch Man, the anime that follows the "hero for fun" Saitama as he searches for a villain that is able to withstand his insane assaults, and a group of film makers have created a live action version of one of Saitam's greatest "battles"! The franchise recently ended its second season, though fans are left wondering if/when the series will return to the world of anime as there has been no news about Saitama and company's return!

Saitama has long been struggling with gaining recognition, as the world at large never recognizes the true power that has saved the world time and time again. With the One-Punch Man fighting against a mosquito in his apartment, his claps would shake the world around him, and this "battle" would lead into the introduction of Mosquito Girl, a monstrosity that is able to absorb the blood from nearby victims and control swarms of mosquitoes herself.

The battle against Mosquito Girl was important to the franchise as a whole because it acted as the initial meeting between Saitama and Genos, the android hero who would ask to be the One-Punch Man's student. With the mosquito themed monster literally tearing Genos apart, Saitama stepped in and defeated her soundly, punching her into a nearby building and leaving a blood streak as if she had hit a car windshield. Needless to say, this was the start of a great friendship with Genos trying, and failing, to catch up in overall power level to his "master".

As mentioned earlier, a third season has yet to be confirmed for the anime, as fans wait to see what the future holds for Saitama, the One-Punch Man, though the news that the film would be transformed into a live action feature length film turned a lot of heads. With live action adaptations being produced for the likes of One Piece, The Promised Neverland, and Naruto currently in the works, Saitama will certainly have company whenever the upcoming film from Sony Pictures drops in the future!

