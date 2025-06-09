One-Punch Man Season 3 to Share Big Updates Soon

One-Punch Man is coming back for Season 3 of the anime later this year, and it’s planning to share some big updates as part of a special panel during Anime Expo 2025 this Summer. One-Punch Man is one of the many franchises currently scheduled to make its return some time later this Fall, and it’s been one of the most anticipated comebacks for some divisive reasons. Thanks to the majority of fans responding to the second season negatively, there’s been just as much worry ahead of the new season as there has been hype. Fans just don’t know what to expect from the anime next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s going to change soon enough, however, as One-Punch Man announced it will be coming to Anime Expo 2025 on July 5th with a special panel touting all sorts of updates for the new season. Also in attendance for the panel will be Makoto Furukawa (voice of Saitama), Max Mittelman (English voice of Saitama), Greg Chun (English voice of Garou), Toshiaki Oshima (One-Punch Man‘s manga editor) and Chinatsu Matsui (One-Punch Man anime producer). Check out the announcement below.

📣 Panel Announcement! One-Punch Man Season 3 is coming! Don't miss out on new information about the upcoming season and insight about the whole series with guest appearances by Makoto Furukawa (voice of Saitama), Max Mittelman (English voice of Saitama), Greg Chun (English voice… pic.twitter.com/kOaBrcnbmq — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) June 9, 2025

When Does One-Punch Man Season 3 Come Out?

One-Punch Man Season 3 is currently scheduled to make its debut some time later this Fall, but has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this publication. The third season is planned to release this Fall to help celebrate the 10th anniversary for One-Punch Man‘s original anime debut, so it will likely hit some time this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule. As for its release plans outside of Japan, streaming platforms have yet to be announced but Viz Media has licensed the new season for a release in the United States.

As for what has been revealed about the new season thus far, the voice cast from the first two seasons will be returning for One-Punch Man Season 3. The staff behind One-Punch Man Season 2 will be returning for Season 3 with animation production handled by J.C. Staff once more. Chikashi Kubota will be handling the character designs alongside Shinjiro Kuroda and Ryosuke Shirakawa, Tomohiro Suzuki will be handling the composition for the series’ scripts, and Makoto Miyazaki will be composing the music for the season.

J.C. Staff

What Will One-Punch Man Season 3 Be About?

One-Punch Man Season 3 will be picking up right from the events of the second season as the Hero Association begins fighting in full against the members of the Monster Association. The second season of the TV anime kicked off the Garou saga with the introduction of Garou, a fighter who had been aiming to take out as many heroes as possible. But soon enough, things start getting much more monstrous as powerful monsters start attacking all over Japan. The fights are really only beginning in the anime, however, as there is still quite a long way to go with the new season.

One-Punch Man Season 3 is going to feature even more fights than seen in the second season, and Saitama naturally will be wrapped up in everything that happens in a rather surprising way. But as the Monster Association Saga continues, there’s also the question of how much this third season is actually going to be able to cover. It’s one of the longest sagas in ONE’s original webcomic story to date, so we’ll see where the end of the season leaves us later this year. For now, you can catch up with One-Punch Man now streaming on Hulu.