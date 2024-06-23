One-Punch Man Embraces Epic Season 2 Makeover in New Short: Watch

There are few fandoms that work as hard as the one backing One-Punch Man. For years now, the superhero series has been considered a must-read, and One-Punch Man has come a long way since its launch. These days, the title is eyeing a third season, and netizens are admittedly wary given how season two went. One-Punch Man did not live up to expectations with season two, but thanks to some fans, the show is starting to reach its potential.

The treat comes courtesy of Serious Sounds, a fan-run project dedicated to overhauling One-Punch Man. In its second post, the team has overhauled footage from One-Punch Man season two with all-new animation and then some. From new VFX sequences to audio updates and design makeovers, this One-Punch Man tribute does it all.

A group of One Punch Man fans have taken the time to redo the sound effects for season 2 and have even animated two new sequences #OnePunchMan #ワンパンマン pic.twitter.com/Jr9SKB7Qtn — One Peak Man (@daily1punch) June 20, 2024

Honestly, it shows One-Punch Man season two as it should have been. The attention to detail is nothing short of perfect, and the fan-made overhaul is incredibly consistent. J.C. Staff did its best with One-Punch Man season two back in the day, but this? Well, Serious Sounds has gone above and beyond expectations.

Of course, work like this does take a long time to come through. According to Serious Sounds, this second release is a year in the making. More than 930 hours of work went into the project, and still, there is more to go through. One-Punch Man is definitely resting easy with these fans. And if the anime's third season fails to hit home, well – netizens can only hope Serious Sounds will be there to fix it up.

If you are not familiar with One-Punch Man, you can find the anime streaming on Hulu and Netflix. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Saitama started out being a hero just for fun. After three years of "special" training, he became so powerful that he can defeat opponents with a single punch. Now, alongside Genos, his faithful cyborg disciple, Saitama is ready to begin his official duties as a professional hero working with the Hero Association. However, the frequency of monster appearances is surging and it increasingly appears as if the Great Seer Madame Shibabawa's prediction about the Earth's doom is coming true. In the midst of this crisis, the "hero hunter" Garou makes his own appearance."

