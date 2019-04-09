How to Watch ‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2

One-Punch Man‘s second season is one of the most anticipated releases of the Spring 2019 anime season, and of the year overall. The first season premiered back in 2015, and support for the series has only increased ever since. While initial looks at the second season has had fans worried about how it will fare, it will be one of the most watched series regardless.

But how can you watch it yourself? All you will need to do is tune into Hulu on Tuesday, April 9th to catch the premiere of One-Punch Man Season 2. You can do so at the link here. Exact time of the premiere is currently unavailable as of this writing.

Fans will need a paid subscription to Hulu in order to streaming the series on various platforms and consoles such as iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Though if you have yet to try out the service, you can sign up for a temporary free trial (but the payment will kick in not long after). Though the first season is currently available in both its original Japanese and English dub, the new season will be only available in Japanese with English subtitles at this time.

One-Punch Man Season 2 will be directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami will serve as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota will contribute new character designs. The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes. Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release, and they describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

One-Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day is inspired to become a hero. Gifted with extreme strength as a result of training every day, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of finding a good challenge and become a recognized hero.

