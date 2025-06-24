One-Punch Man Season 3 Shines With Return of Its Most Controversial Hero

This October, Saitama and the One-Punch Man universe are finally set to return. With season two ending in 2019, fans have been waiting years to see the continued battle featuring the Hero Association and the Monster Association. While the “Hero For Fun” has yet to meet an opponent that can come close to defeating him, he is far from the only hero who is protecting the surface world from the subterranean threat. Of the many crime fighters, there is one hero who has been quite controversial, to the point wherein he received a makeover for season three. Superalloy Blackluster is set to return and the anime adaptation has a fresh look at the hard-hitting hero.

Superallow Blackluster is one of the top-ranking heroes in the One-Punch Man universe, thanks to his super strength and iron-like will. Referred to as “Darkshine” in the original manga, the heavy hitter has gone through some cosmetic changes for the upcoming third season as he prepares to play a much bigger role in the anime adaptation. Should the television series continue to follow its source material, viewers can expect Blackluster to fight not just the monsters but a familiar villain who will be taking center stage once again in JC Staff’s upcoming season. You can check out Viz’s poster for One-Punch Man season three below.

One-Punch Man Season 3 Details

While Saitama’s anime adaptation will arrive this October, JC Staff has yet to confirm the specific release date. Despite this fact, One-Punch Man remains one of the most anticipated anime returns this fall, which is no small feat considering some of the competition it is up against. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see if the Monster Association is defeated this season or if a fourth season will be necessary to bring this battle to a close.

Meanwhile, One-Punch Man’s manga has moved far past the fight against Garou the Hero Killer and his fellow beasts. Currently, the story is focused on a brand new threat from the ninja world, not only setting a major challenge for the heroes but also giving us our first look at the mysterious number one hero Blast. While the printed story has had controversy recently thanks to its “redraws” from artist Yusuke Murata, this fact hasn’t stopped the manga from marching forward.

The anime franchise is also preparing to join the likes of One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender with an upcoming live-action anime adaptation. Created by Sony Pictures, the film will be directed by Justin Lin of Fast And Furious fame with Community and Rick And Morty’s Dan Harmon on writing duties. No release date has been set but a live-action adaptation of this wild story would certainly take the world by storm.

Want to see what the future holds for Saitama and his quest to discover an opponent who can defeat him?