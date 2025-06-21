One-Punch Man Season 3 Shares New Look at Its #2 Hero

One-Punch Man is set to be one of this year’s biggest anime, returning after many years of anticipation to adapt the series’ biggest and most exciting storyline yet. With only a few months left until the premiere, a new look into one of the most popular characters in the story, that will also play almost as big a role in the arc as Saitama, has been unveiled, and fans cannot be any more excited to see her back on the screens again.

As revealed by the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Viz Media, which has recently announced their acquisition of One-Punch Man season 3, a new key visual of Tatsumaki, or their hero name Terrible Tornado, has been revealed. The anime is confirmed to air in October 2025 and will be one of the headliners of the fall anime season this year. Only a short teaser trailer and multiple character visuals are out at the moment, but with the series set to have a panel in Anime Expo 2025, fans should stay tuned for plenty of information, such as the core staff, potential promotional video, and more from the event.

Tatsumaki’s Role In The Coming War Will Be Incredible

After the son of an influential donor for the Hero Association is kidnapped by the monsters, a task force made up of the strongest heroes is sent to destroy the Monster Association once and for all, after much terror and destruction. Multiple S-Rank heroes, Saitama and Garou, infiltrate the headquarters, and thus commences an all-out war that finally delivers many chapters of set up. The Monster Association Arc, which is the sixth arc of the series, is the most impactful storyline so far, and with the many twists and turns, fights, and appearances, it will be massive if adapted well.

Tatsumaki in particular shines even more brilliantly in this arc. Even though Garou and Saitama are the leads of the Monster Association arc, Tatsumaki’s role is nonetheless still pivotal, and she will have two of the biggest fights yet. Furthermore, her past relationship with her sister Fubuki and the number one hero Blast will get an in-depth look, and all will serve to make her a compelling character. There is a lot to look forward to in the third season this October, but the telekinetic young hero is high up on the list, and her popularity will no doubt go up even higher than before.