One-Punch Man Hypes New Look at Its Fastest Hero (Other Than Saitama)

One-Punch Man’s third season is set to be one of the biggest comebacks in the anime medium for 2025. As the fight against the Monster Association continues, Saitama is still in a good spot but the Hero Association is going to need its best and brightest to claim victory. While there are quite a few lower-level crime fighters that will be facing down the subterranean threats, it’s all hands on deck in season three and top-ranker Flashy Flash will have some big battles on his hands. As the season three premiere approaches, studio JC Staff has offered a fresh look at the ninja hero who even puts Speed-O-Sound Sonic to shame.

While not being shown off nearly as much as the likes of Saitama and Genos in the first two seasons of One-Punch Man, Flashy Flash has had some moments to shine. First appearing when the top heroes of the Hero Association gathered in the face of the alien threat caused by Boros, the high-speed ninja was featured most recently fighting against a tentacled monster in the second season. Now ranked thirteen for season three, expect the ninja to play a bigger role thanks to the monsters continuing an assault on the surface world. You can see the new preview image below.

Flashy Flash’s Manga Presence

In recent One-Punch Man manga chapters, Flashy Flash has played a far larger role than what the anime has given for the ninja to date. Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, the ninja village that gave a start to Flash and Sonic plays a much larger role in the latest arc. Throughout Saitama’s anime career, there has yet to be a villain that has truly caused him to break a sweat but that will definitely change in the Hero For Fun’s near future.

While the Monster Association alone has been a giant threat to mankind in One-Punch Man, the addition of Garou the Hero Killer to their ranks during the second season finale will cause even bigger headaches for the Hero Society. With the one trailer released by JC Staff in the build-up to season three, Garou was featured training with several monsters in a bid to increase his power and wipe crime fighters off the Earth. In Garou’s previous fights with Saitama, the titular character easily took down the martial artist with a single blow but times could change.

Flashy Flash is voiced in the original Japanese dub by voice actor Kosume Toriumi, who has quite the background in the anime world. On top of his major role in One-Punch Man, Toriumi has had major parts to play in Demon Slayer, Bleach, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Solo Leveling, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and more. While not confirmed, we have to imagine that Kosume will be returning to his role this October.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to Saitama's continued fight against the Monster Association?