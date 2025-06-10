One-Punch Man Season 3 Shares New Look at Fubuki

This October, the highly-anticipated third season of One-Punch Man will finally arrive following an over five-year wait. With the fight against both the Monster Association and Garou continuing, it’s all hands on deck for the Hero Association. This doesn’t just mean main crime fighters like Saitama and Genos are entering the fray but also heroes of lower ranks that still pack a serious punch. Fubuki, aka Hellish Blizzard, first arrived in season two as a hero who was running something of a scheme within the association but she’ll need to put her schemes to the side when it comes to fighting these world-ending threats.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fubuki is an odd hero in the ranks of the Hero Association and not just thanks to her familial ties. The Hellish Blizzard, for those who might not know, is the sister of Tatsumaki, aka Tornado of Terror. With Tatsumaki sitting high in the S-Rank heroes’ roster, Fubuki hasn’t attempted to move past her current B-rank status as she sits on the top of the heap for this lower rank. When she encountered Saitama in the anime’s second season, the Hellish Blizzard attempts to add the “hero for fun” to her ranks but ultimately fails. Now that the Monster Association is ramping up its war against the surface world, Fubuki has little time expanding her lower-rank empire within the Hero Association, as season three will prove.

Prepping For Season 3

JC Staff

While One-Punch Man’s third season will arrive this October, the hard-hitting anime adaptation has yet to reveal the specific release date for the anime that might be the biggest of this fall season. Saitama’s second season ended in 2019, meaning that JC Staff has had quite some time to put together the battle that continues between the Hero and Monster associations. Hopefully, the next season will work in bringing this current chapter to a close though based on the source material, a fourth season might be needed for this earth-shattering conflict.

One-Punch Man’s official description for season three reads as such, “One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appeared, taking a child of Hero Association executive as a hostage. The S-class heroes gather and plan a raid on the Monster Association hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a “human monster” who was taken by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, awakens in the Monster Association hideout.”

As for where North American fans will be able to watch the upcoming third season, the answer to that question remains a mystery. Viz Media recently announced that they had scored the streaming rights to the anime adaptation, but this face doesn’t mean a streaming platform is confirmed. The company has worked with Hulu, Crunchyroll, and more in the past, leaving Saitama’s return having a few potential homes.

Want to stay in the loop on all things Saitama? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on One-Punch Man and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.