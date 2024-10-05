One-Punch Man Hypes Season 3 With New Look at Its Smallest Hero

One-Punch Man's third season will see the fight between the Hero Association and the Monster Association continue. While the superheroes have their main weapon Saitama at the ready, the "Hero For Fun" isn't the only crime fighter who is taking on the subterranean organization. While J.C. Staff has yet to confirm when we can expect the anime adaptation's return, the studio is releasing a steady stream of images and promotional materials to get fans hyped for One-Punch Man's return. Now, a poster has given anime fans a closer look at Child Emperor, a top hero who is packing a lot of power despite his smaller frame.

Isamu, aka Child Emperor, doesn't have the ability to completely destroy an opponent with one blow like the titular anime's protagonist but he has his own bag of tricks at his disposal. The Child Emperor is the fifth strongest hero in the rankings of One-Punch Man as his vast intellect allows him to create technology making him a threat on the battlefield. Even with a protagonist that is stronger than any other character on the planet, the heroes are going to have their hands full in the upcoming third season.

Child Emperor Will Return

While a release date has yet to be revealed by J.C. Staff, the production house did release an official synopsis as to what fans can expect for the third season, "One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appeared, taking a child of Hero Association executive as a hostage. The S-class heroes gather and plan a raid on the Monster Association hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a "human monster" who was taken by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, awakens in the Monster Association hideout."

One-Punch Man's Anime Future And Beyond

It has been five years since we last visited One-Punch Man on the small screen so anime fans have been waiting some time to see how this massive battle between the two associations will take place. While the third season might be the end of the Hero Association and Monster Association's war, should they be able to cram enough of the storyline into its episodes, there's plenty more where that came from. To this day, creator ONE and artist Yusuke Murata are still creating new chapters in the successful manga series, meaning that the anime adaptation will have plenty to pull from should it wish to continue.

On the live-action front, it should come as no surprise that Saitama is set to receive his own live-action project in the face of success stories such as One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender. Sony Pictures previously announced that a live-action One-Punch Man movie is in the works, confirming that Community's Dan Harmon would be assisting in writing the script and Fast And Furious' Justin Lin set to direct. No casting news has been released as of yet when it comes to who will be playing the bald hero but that is sure to make for some major news once it hits the 'net. Needless to say, this will be a film that requires some serious budget thanks to the sheer giant threats that Saitama faces in his hilarious, action-packed tale.

