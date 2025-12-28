One-Punch Man Season 3 Continues With Part 2 Despite Backlash (But You’ll Have to Wait)

One-Punch Man Season 3 was undeniably the worst season the anime has delivered, and despite the intense fan backlash, the series is set to continue under the same circumstances. The return of this season was one of the most anticipated events for the franchise, as the anime was finally coming back after a six-year hiatus. Fans expected this season to deliver strong animation quality, especially since the second season suffered due to a studio change. With such a long gap between seasons, many believed J.C. Staff would significantly improve upon the shortcomings of Season 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, the quality somehow worsened, and as fans actively voiced their dissatisfaction, it created the impression that the anime might never return, or at least not under the same circumstances. That assumption was quickly disproven, as the anime has officially announced that Season 3 is not finished and will return with Part 2 sometime in 2027. The announcement was made shortly after the final episode aired earlier today through the official One-Punch Man anime X account. Given the overwhelmingly negative reception of the season, fans were not expecting news this early, making the announcement a surprise. As a result, backlash has already begun to surface, with fans openly criticizing the decision, and for understandable reasons.

One-Punch Man Season 3 Will Return With Part 2 In 2027

Though fans were hoping the upcoming installment of the One-Punch Man anime would be adapted by a different studio instead of J.C. Staff, the immediate announcement all but confirms that the same studio will return to animate the remainder of the Monster Association arc from the manga. Fans have already begun expressing their frustration over this decision, particularly calling out the studio for failing to provide a new visual alongside the announcement, something that is typically expected when a new season or part is revealed.

Instead, the visual attached is merely an edited version of the original poster featuring Garou and Saitama now facing each other, whereas they were positioned apart in the original. At the same time, many fans have voiced that they have lost all hope, as the upcoming part is set to adapt one of the best fights in the entire series. With Garou and Saitama finally facing off at the climax of this arc, which will be covered in Part 2 of Season 3, fans had been actively hoping the animation would be handled by a different studio.

However, the fate of the anime now seems sealed, leaving fans with nothing to do but wait and hope for the best. There is still a possibility that J.C. Staff has been saving its resources for this ultimate showdown, which could explain the weaker execution of Part 1, aside from a few standout moments. Regardless of the situation, One-Punch Man is set to return with Season 3 in 2027, and the only silver lining is that fans at least won’t have to wait many years for the anime’s return.

