One-Punch Man’s Latest Season 3 Update is Making Fans Nervous About a Delay

One-Punch Man’s long-awaited return to the screen is confirmed for this October, but a recent update has fans wondering if this might not be the case. With this year’s Anime Expo refraining from releasing a new trailer for Saitama’s third season, many fans are confused as to when we will see more of the anime’s return before its official premiere. Unfortunately, a new update from a One-Punch Man voice actor has fans worried for what is to come and whether the anime adaptation will truly land this fall. Will the Monster and Hero Associations go to war once again this fall or will we be waiting even longer?

Kyle Herbert has been a prominent name in the anime universe for some time, with the voice actor playing the parts of Dragon Ball’s Gohan, Gurren Lagann’s Kamina, and My Hero Academia’s Fat Gum. In One-Punch Man, Herbert plays the part of Atomic Samurai, who is set to have a big role in the upcoming third season. Unfortunately, Kyle confirmed that not only had he not received scripts for the third season, he has not been contacted to record lines with months away from the premiere date, “No, but if we do (receive scripts) we can’t talk about it but honestly, I haven’t gotten any calls about it. I don’t know when it’s happening. I’m sure it’s just a matter of time, I’m hoping it’s at the same time with simuldubs.”

The One-Punch Man Anime Expo Controversy

Earlier this month, Los Angeles hosted the annual Anime Expo convention that shined a spotlight on the anime industry as a whole. During the event, One-Punch Man was a part of two different panels, one focused on Bandai Namco and the other focused on the series itself. Unfortunately, neither panel gave fans what they were hoping for as a trailer was not released. There has only been trailer released with new footage from season three and with the release date landing in a few weeks, fans are now wondering if we even get Saitama’s return this year.

Anime fans have been waiting for quite some time to witness Saitama’s return as season two ended in 2019. The second season also ended on a cliffhanger as Garou threw in his lot with the Monster Association and decided that he will need the creatures help in fighting against the crime fighters. With the martial arts villain routinely being decimated by the anime protagonist, the former protege of Bang is going to need to find an answer as to how to defeat the titular character. Luckily, the manga is continuing to release new chapters to this day to further flesh out Saitama’s career and tackling new threats that might finally give him a run for his money.

