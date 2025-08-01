One-Punch Man Season 3 Shares New Look at The Villainous Garou

One-Punch Man’s third season is set to arrive on the small screen this October, once again focusing on Saitama and the Hero Association as they fight against the creatures of the Monster Association. While the titular character will be front and center, the next batch of anime episodes will also devote a large chunk of its time to the villainous Garou, the hero killer who made quite the debut in season two. To prep fans for the return of the martial artist looking to eliminate crime fighters from the world, J.C. Staff has released a new look at Garou and the new aesthetic he will be sporting in season three.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When last we left Garou, the former student of the hero Bang was having some trouble in achieving his goals. While the antagonist had defeated a handful of heroes, even making a scratch on Saitama’s form was nigh impossible. In the second season finale, One-Punch Man highlighted Garou finally throwing his lot in with the Monster Association, sporting a far more monstrous look thanks to the battle damage he had received in fighting against lower-ranked heroes. The one trailer released for the upcoming third season highlighted Garou fighting against his “new allies,” clearly looking to up his game as he continues to fight the anime world’s good guys. You can check out the new look at Garou below.

j.c. staff

Garou’s Season 3 Plans

In the build-up to One-Punch Man’s return, it’s been no secret that Garou is planning to be front and center in the anime. The focus on the antagonist works in a way that can’t with Saitama, as the “hero for fun” simply cannot find an opponent that can survive one of his punches. With Garou, the antagonist is far from one of the strongest beings in the world, needing to go through rigorous training to accomplish his goal. A big part of the second season wasn’t just introducing the character, but watching the villain be put through the wringer as he lost a good amount of his battles. As of the writing of this article, the third season has yet to reveal a specific release date, but if it sticks to its October window, we are only a few weeks away from its big comeback.

As for the manga and the webcomic, aka the source material that inspires the anime adaptation, things have moved far past Garou and the Monster Association. Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, Saitama has found plenty of challenges to test out his strength, and things are only ramping up thanks to the creator ONE. Here’s hoping that should a fourth season be confirmed, we won’t be waiting as long as we did between seasons two and three.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to the Hero and Monster Associations? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on One-Punch Man and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.