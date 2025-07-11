One-Punch Man Gets Childish With New Season 3 Preview

One-Punch Man will return to television after five years this October, with Saitama’s third season set to continue the fight taking place between the Hero and Monster Associations. While the titular character hasn’t seen a “nerf” in his overall power level, this doesn’t mean that everyone is safe from the subterranean monstrosities threatening the surface world. Saitama is going to need some back-up, and luckily, he will have plenty to choose from as the highest-ranking crime fighters of the Hero Association are getting prepped. With some of the heroes being quite bizarre, JC Staff has focused on one of the strangest protectors with a new preview.

Child Emperor might be living in the body of a junior high student but that didn’t stop the hero from ranking fifth in the overall Hero Association list. While not having the ability to eradicate monsters with a single punch, Emperor has a brain that far makes up for his lack of brawn. Throughout the first two seasons of One-Punch Man, we have sporadically managed to see Child Emperor in action, normally using a series of technological weapons to achieve his goals. Now, JC Staff has offered a poster that highlights the pint-sized powerhouse who will have plenty to do in the upcoming third season.

The One-Punch Man Controversy

One-Punch Man has recently been in some hot water with anime fans thanks to its third season and the general lack of new information before its October arrival. At the recent Anime Expo, JC Staff did not release a new trailer and/or release date for the long-awaited comeback during the annual event, leaving many anime fans aghast. With no release date set in stone and even English voice actors stating that they have yet to enter the studio to record their lines, anime fans are getting nervous that the third season might not hit its original release window.

The anime isn’t the only place that has seen controversy surrounding Saitama and his fellow heroes. The manga from creator ONE and artist Yusuke Murata has been mired in fan drama thanks to its “redraws.” If you aren’t familiar with what a “redraw” is, it’s when Murata decides to revisit old pages and panels, either adding new art and/or recreating scenes to meet his high standards. This fact has seen new chapters revisiting old scenes on the regular, making changes that has thrown many for a loop.

It will ultimately be interesting to see how well received One-Punch Man Season 3 is by fans, as the upcoming episodes will focus quite a bit on Garou the hero killer. In fact, the villain, based on the source material, is often considered the protagonist of this storyline, which will be quite the change from the first season for example. Hopefully, we’ll still be able to see Garou’s battles begin this October.

