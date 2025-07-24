One-Punch Man Creator Talks Season 3, New Storyline For The Anime

It has been over five years since Saitama of One-Punch Man fame last hit the screen, with fans wondering when Season 3 would arrive. With the “hero for fun” arriving this October, many fans have been dying for more information when it comes to the continuing fight between the Hero and Monster associations. A specific release date has yet to be revealed, but the man responsible for creating Saitama and his fellow crime fighters has some thoughts to share on the anime’s return. The franchise creator known only as “ONE” has a message for the fans waiting for the third season, revealing that the upcoming episodes will house a new story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shared by VIZ Media, here’s what ONE had to say about Saitama’s return this fall, “I am truly looking forward to the broadcast of One-Punch Man Season 3. We wouldn’t have been able to come this far without the support of our fans. Season 3 will delve deeply into the thrilling new adventures of the S-Class heroes. I want to thank the production team for their passion in bringing the spirit of the original manga to life and shaping it into a mesmerizing storyline that is unique to the anime. I’m so happy to be sharing this excitement with you all! Please be sure to watch season three together with us. Thank you!”

One-Punch Drama

There has been quite some drama surrounding One-Punch Man across the board in recent months, so let’s start with the anime itself. To date, there has only been one trailer released for the upcoming third season, and said trailer arrived in February of last year. This fact has left many anime fans puzzled, while many others are also worried regarding the fate of the anime and whether it might be delayed. During a recent live stream, voice actor Kyle Herbert shared that he has yet to record dialogue for the upcoming season, playing the part of the heroic Atomic Samurai, leaving many to wonder if the show would still make its October release window.

In terms of the franchise’s story, the anime isn’t the only venue that has seen its story change. One-Punch Man fans haven’t been too thrilled regarding the “redraws” that have taken place in the manga thanks to artist Yusuke Murata. If you’re unfamiliar with the situation or what “redraws” are, they are effectively retelling past battles and stories with new art and/or new storybeats. Said scenes will normally take the place of new chapters, meaning many readers would have to wait that much longer for Saitama’s new adventures. On top of the manga, the original web comic that started it all is still being created by ONE, though that take on Saitama and company has far simpler art than what many might be used to.

Want to see if Saitama and the S-Class heroes return this October? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on One-Punch Man and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via VIZ Media