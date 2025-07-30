One-Punch Man Unleashes New Season 3 Preview With Its Most Controversial Hero

This October, the heroes of One-Punch Man are once again assembling to fight against the Monster Association. While a specific release date has yet to be revealed, production studio J.C. Staff has been releasing a steady stream of previews to keep fans hyped. As fans wait for a new trailer to focus on Saitama, the anime has dropped a fresh look at one of the top-ranked heroes who is helping the “hero for fun” tackle the subterranean threats. Many heroes are unlike anything seen in any other piece of superhero media, but there is one crime fighter that has left quite the impression and does so again with this new preview.

Puri Puri Prisoner is the thirteenth highest ranked hero in the Hero Association, sporting a prisoner jump suit that makes it seem as though he just broke free of a maximum security prison. During the fights that we witnessed involving the Prisoner, Puri Puri’s powers would routinely cause his suit to evaporate thanks to his super strength and muscle growth. Since the hero also isn’t afraid to share his affection for those around him, the crime fighter has become controversial thanks to his status as a naked brawler in Saitama’s world. Despite the controversy, Puri Puri Prisoner remains one of the strongest heroes and will have a big part to play in One-Punch Man’s upcoming third season.

One-Punch Man’s Season 3 Mystery

Earlier this summer, anime fans were heartbroken when One-Punch Man’s big event at this year’s Anime Expo warranted no trailer releases, or big news, surrounding season three. With a recent update from the English voice of Atomic Samurai, Kyle Herbert, stating in a live-stream that he has yet to record any voices for the third season, fans have been antsy regarding the third season hitting its fall release window. J.C. Staff initially ended season two in 2019, meaning fans have been waiting six years for Saitama’s return.

Luckily, the creator of the franchise, ONE, hasn’t been silent when it comes to the anime’s upcoming return. The following statement not only put many fans at ease, it also hinted that the third season might have new storylines not seen in the source material, “I am truly looking forward to the broadcast of One-Punch Man Season 3. We wouldn’t have been able to come this far without the support of our fans. Season 3 will delve deeply into the thrilling new adventures of the S-Class heroes. I want to thank the production team for their passion in bringing the spirit of the original manga to life and shaping it into a mesmerizing storyline that is unique to the anime. I’m so happy to be sharing this excitement with you all! Please be sure to watch season three together with us. Thank you!”

