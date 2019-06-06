One-Punch Man Artist Honors Into The Spider-Verse With Official Poster

The artist behind One-Punch Man is plenty busy these days with the manga, but Yusuke Murata is making time for his passion projects. The vetted Marvel fan has dipped his toes into the universe a few times, and it looks like the brand has asked Murata to take a swim once again.

After all, Japan is the latest market to release Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on home video, and it includes artwork from Murata.

As you can see below, a sample piece of Murata’s new illustration has gone live. The artwork is inspired directly by the Spider-Man flick, and the exclusive poster has got both Marvel and manga fans geeking out.

Each of the film’s Spider-Verse heroes are easy to see in this poster, but Miles Morales is at the forefront as expected. The hero can be seen swinging forward on a web while peeking from under his black-and-red mask. In the back, fans can see Peter Parker chowing down on a pizza slice as he dives, and Spider-Gwen seems to be having fun following the duo.

In the background, a few more Spider-Verse leads can be found traveling the city. Penny Parker is seen riding on his mechanical spider while Spider-Man Noir slinks behind the pair. Finally, the group is joined by Spider-Ham who is pulling a Supeman pose, and the piglet looks pretty darn cute in its suit.

For fans, this stunning artwork proves Murata is as talented as any Marvel artist out there, and it has reignited the fandom’s desire to have the artist do a full on series. In the past, the manga creator has done Spider-Man artwork for Marvel Comics to hype Japanese releases, but those promo pieces are too few and far between. What fans really want is a full-on run from Murata, so here’s to hoping Marvel Comics can work some magic.

One-Punch Man Season Two is streaming on Hulu. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai for new production studio J.C. Staff. The new season is described as follows, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”