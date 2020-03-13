One-Punch Man Artist Highlights Tatsumaki Fight in New Sketch

One-Punch Man‘s webcomic is one of the most popular in the world as its surprising reception not only launched a manga adaptation featuring Eyeshield 21 illustrator Yusuke Murata, but an anime adaptation with two seasons under its belt, video games, and much more. Although ONE’s original work gets a ton of credit for sparking interest in this series for its humor and concept alone, Murata’s work with the manga adaptation has brought the franchise to a whole new level as it ranks highly among other action series of the same ilk. This has been especially true for the current Monster Association saga.

This saga has been running for nearly a hundred chapters as of this writing and has seen the S-Class heroes finally get into the action as they take on the Dragon level threats of the Monster Association underground. It’s been a good showing for Tatsumaki especially as she’s been put up against a monster who could be on her level.

One of the major fights is currently underway in the latest few chapters of the series in Japan, and illustrator Yusuke Murata showed fans a different look at this fight between Tatsumaki and Psykos as only Murata can provide. Check it out:

As Tatsumaki headed into the Monster Association base in search of the Monster King Orochi (who had already been defeated by Saitama at that point), she came across the psychic monster Gyoro Gyoro who had been serving as Orochi’s right hand. But after the defeat of this monster, Tatsumaki discovered that Gyoro Gyoro’s body wasn’t real and instead was a puppet used by the real psychic threat, Psykos.

Psykos has yet to show off her abilities in Viz Media’s English language release of the manga just yet, but fans have been wanting to see more from this villain especially because of what kind of challenge this presents to the usually unfallible Tatsumaki. But what do you think of the two psychics so far?

What do you think of One-Punch Man's Monster Association saga thus far? Are you enjoying Yusuke Murata's take on ONE's original webcomic? How do you feel about Tatsumaki in general?