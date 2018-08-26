‘One Punch Man’ As Vision Has ‘Avengers’ Fans Freaking Out

Fandoms collided this week when one artist imagined Saitama from One Punch Man as Vision from Marvel’s Avengers.

The illustration came from Andimoo Studios, an art studio located in Singapore. The artists there have created many renditions of anime and manga characters in Avengers gear, but perhaps none has seemed more spot-on to fans from both camps than the depiction of Saitama as Vision.

For sure would watch this pic.twitter.com/aufnchFVwi — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) August 23, 2018



“For sure would watch this,” wrote Twitter user @YourAnimeGuy, who brought the illustration into the social media sphere. The post picked up several likes and retweets. It included both a close up portrait and a full-body image of the crossover android, along with a brief description of how the stories would work together.

“Vision is a powerful synthetic being from a Vibranium-laced body created by Yusuke Murate Ultron, and Helen Cho, Program by ONE Franky Stark and Dr. Chopper Banner,” it read. “As an all-powerful non-human sentient lifeform, his ability to feel any and all emotions has dulled considerably. Even the mightiest foes pose no challenge to him.”

“He demonstrated incredible strength by casually lifting the Mjolnir in one lift,” it continued, “and offered it back to Thor, much to the bewilderment of the whole crew.”

The comparison between the two characters made a lot of sense to fans, though it was not the only one. On the Andimoo Studios website, there are other, similar illustrations with equally inspired comparisons between the heroes of Japan and the U.S.

Andimoo rendered Izuku Midoriya as Spider-Man, which makes sense if nothing else because Spidey is Kohei Horikoshi’s favorite American hero. To top it off, the artists depicted Deku’s mother as Aunt May, and All Might himself as the radioactive spider.

Another reimagining showed Monkey D. Luffy as Captain American. While slightly more controversial, this rendition starts to make sense as well — both Luffy and Steve Rogers insist on fighting despite their lack of predisposition for it, both gain their power from a mysterious substance, and both are independent thinkers destined for leadership.

The studio has a Patreon page where fans can get more of this kind of art on a regular basis. Ultimately, Andimoo hopes to make a fully serialized manga version of their One-Piece / Avengers crossover.

The timing is perfect for Andimoo’s unique work. While hype has likely never been higher for the Avengers, One Piece is approaching a milestone too, with a new movie expected next year to celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary.